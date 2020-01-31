Box: Granite City 39, Beardstown 31
Box: Granite City 39, Beardstown 31

1234Final
Beardstown688931
Granite City135111039
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Beardstown0-20-039/2089/44
Granite City4-150-0644/322899/450
BeardstownPtsFG3FGFTFL
Perales (#21)11123-44
Melton (#2)7203-61
Carlock (#14)4200-65
Kaymebe (#11)4200-23
Montoya (#15)30102
Maltby (#3)2100-21
Granite CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Azaria Moore (#23, So.)11501-33
Kaylyn Wylie (#3, Fr.)10304-63
Erica Hurst (#35, Sr.)7203-43
Ellie Wiehardt (#12, Sr.)5012-23
Alex Powell (#20, Sr.)42001
Rianna Lange (#2, Jr.)21002
