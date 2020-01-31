Box: Granite City 39, Beardstown 31

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Beardstown
|6
|8
|8
|9
|31
|Granite City
|13
|5
|11
|10
|39
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Beardstown
|0-2
|0-0
|39/20
|89/44
|Granite City
|4-15
|0-0
|644/322
|899/450
|Beardstown
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Perales (#21)
|11
|1
|2
|3-4
|4
|Melton (#2)
|7
|2
|0
|3-6
|1
|Carlock (#14)
|4
|2
|0
|0-6
|5
|Kaymebe (#11)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|3
|Montoya (#15)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Maltby (#3)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|1
|Granite City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Azaria Moore (#23, So.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-3
|3
|Kaylyn Wylie (#3, Fr.)
|10
|3
|0
|4-6
|3
|Erica Hurst (#35, Sr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-4
|3
|Ellie Wiehardt (#12, Sr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|3
|Alex Powell (#20, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Rianna Lange (#2, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2