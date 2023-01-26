Box: Greenfield, Illinois 43, Granite City 38

|Final
|Granite City
|38
|Greenfield, Illinois
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Granite City
|5-16
|0-0
|878/42
|1122/53
|Greenfield, Illinois
|5-5
|0-0
|345/16
|362/17
|Granite City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaylyn Wiley (#3, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|15
|7-14
|0-3
|1-1
|2
|Melashia Bennett (#1, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|9
|3-6
|1-7
|0
|3
|Alexis Ruiz (#14, 5-10, C, Fr.)
|8
|4-6
|0
|0
|4
|Alivia Vaughn (#12, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|2
|Hailee Wyatt (#22, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|5
|Granite City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.