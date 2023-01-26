 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Greenfield, Illinois 43, Granite City 38

Final
Granite City38
Greenfield, Illinois43
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Granite City5-160-0878/421122/53
Greenfield, Illinois5-50-0345/16362/17

Granite CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaylyn Wiley (#3, 5-7, G, Sr.)157-140-31-12
Melashia Bennett (#1, 5-4, G, Sr.)93-61-703
Alexis Ruiz (#14, 5-10, C, Fr.)84-6004
Alivia Vaughn (#12, 5-7, G, Sr.)30-11-402
Hailee Wyatt (#22, 5-8, F, Jr.)30-11-205
Granite City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
