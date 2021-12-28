 Skip to main content
Box: Greenfield, Illinois 53, Carlinville 45
1234Final
Greenfield, Illinois712211353
Carlinville86131845
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Greenfield, Illinois3-10-0166/42155/39
Carlinville5-71-1448/112471/118
Greenfield, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kylie Kinser (#54)18802-51
Alex Pohlman (Sr.)15414-112
Torrie McAdams (Sr.)11116-84
Naomi Lansaw (So.)5201-22
Claire Woods (So.)21004
Jenna Dickerman (So.)21002
CarlinvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Jill Stayton (#4, 5-8, G, Sr.)15225-65
Jordyn Loveless (5-8, G, Fr.)11221-25
Lillie Reels (#14, 5-7, F, Jr.)7301-12
Hannah Gibson (#25, 5-10, C, Fr.)6202-23
Isabella Tiburzi (#24, 5-10, G, Fr.)4102-40
Karly Tipps (#3, 5-4, G, So.)2100-12
