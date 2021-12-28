Box: Greenfield, Illinois 53, Carlinville 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Greenfield, Illinois
|7
|12
|21
|13
|53
|Carlinville
|8
|6
|13
|18
|45
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Greenfield, Illinois
|3-1
|0-0
|166/42
|155/39
|Carlinville
|5-7
|1-1
|448/112
|471/118
|Greenfield, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kylie Kinser (#54)
|18
|8
|0
|2-5
|1
|Alex Pohlman (Sr.)
|15
|4
|1
|4-11
|2
|Torrie McAdams (Sr.)
|11
|1
|1
|6-8
|4
|Naomi Lansaw (So.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|2
|Claire Woods (So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Jenna Dickerman (So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Carlinville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jill Stayton (#4, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|15
|2
|2
|5-6
|5
|Jordyn Loveless (5-8, G, Fr.)
|11
|2
|2
|1-2
|5
|Lillie Reels (#14, 5-7, F, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-1
|2
|Hannah Gibson (#25, 5-10, C, Fr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|3
|Isabella Tiburzi (#24, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|0
|Karly Tipps (#3, 5-4, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|2
