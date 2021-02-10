Box: Greenville 49, Hillsboro, Illinois 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|46
|Greenville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|0-2
|0-0
|91/46
|96/48
|Greenville
|2-1
|0-0
|148/74
|150/75
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Greenville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lilly Funneman (#44, 5-11, F, So.)
|14
|4-10
|2-3
|0
|3
|Gwyn Mitchell (#42, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|10
|4-9
|0-1
|2-5
|4
|Katie Campbell (#30, 5-9, G, Fr.)
|10
|2-6
|1-1
|3-4
|1
|Natalie Iberg (#34, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|9
|1-3
|1-5
|4-5
|2
|Brooklyn Suzuki (#20, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-4
|0
|1
|Abby Sussenbach (#23, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|3
|1-4
|0-2
|1-2
|3
