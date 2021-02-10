 Skip to main content
Box: Greenville 49, Hillsboro, Illinois 46
Box: Greenville 49, Hillsboro, Illinois 46

1234Final
Hillsboro, Illinois000046
Greenville000049
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hillsboro, Illinois0-20-091/4696/48
Greenville2-10-0148/74150/75
Hillsboro, Illinois
Individual stats Have not been reported.
GreenvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Lilly Funneman (#44, 5-11, F, So.)144-102-303
Gwyn Mitchell (#42, 5-11, F, Sr.)104-90-12-54
Katie Campbell (#30, 5-9, G, Fr.)102-61-13-41
Natalie Iberg (#34, 5-9, G, Sr.)91-31-54-52
Brooklyn Suzuki (#20, 5-5, G, Jr.)301-401
Abby Sussenbach (#23, 5-9, F, Jr.)31-40-21-23
Sports