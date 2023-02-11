|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Wesclin
|6
|15
|10
|14
|45
|Greenville
|7
|20
|15
|14
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Wesclin
|13-18
|5-5
|1286/41
|1453/47
|Greenville
|19-11
|8-1
|1396/45
|1237/40
|Wesclin
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lexi Oster (#12, Jr.)
|18
|3-6
|4-9
|0
|0
|Gianna Bilbruck (#22, Sr.)
|16
|1-1
|4-15
|2-2
|0
|Lauren Marks (#4, So.)
|6
|0-3
|2-10
|0
|0
|Rylie Bridges (#32, So.)
|3
|1-2
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Lexi Hooks (#23, So.)
|2
|1-5
|0
|0-2
|0
|Wesclin
|Individual stats Have not been reported.