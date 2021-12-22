Box: Greenville 62, South Central 56

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Greenville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|62
|South Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Greenville
|4-8
|2-1
|402/34
|512/43
|South Central
|0-1
|0-0
|56/5
|62/5
|Greenville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lilly Funneman (#44, Jr.)
|17
|5-7
|1-5
|4-4
|3
|Abby Sussenbach (#23, Sr.)
|11
|5-5
|0
|1-2
|5
|Natalie McCullough (#50, So.)
|11
|4-7
|0
|3-4
|3
|Mia Emken (#32, Sr.)
|8
|2-5
|1-3
|1-2
|2
|Brooklyn Suzuki (#20, Sr.)
|8
|1-1
|2-3
|0
|4
|Charlee Stearns (#10, Jr.)
|7
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|0
|Greenville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
