From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Box: Greenville 62, South Central 56
Box: Greenville 62, South Central 56

1234Final
Greenville000062
South Central000056
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Greenville4-82-1402/34512/43
South Central0-10-056/562/5
GreenvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Lilly Funneman (#44, Jr.)175-71-54-43
Abby Sussenbach (#23, Sr.)115-501-25
Natalie McCullough (#50, So.)114-703-43
Mia Emken (#32, Sr.)82-51-31-22
Brooklyn Suzuki (#20, Sr.)81-12-304
Charlee Stearns (#10, Jr.)72-21-400
Greenville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
