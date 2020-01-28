Box: Greenville 45, Breese Central 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Greenville
|7
|8
|6
|24
|45
|Breese Central
|4
|7
|5
|12
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Greenville
|18-7
|5-1
|1197/48
|821/33
|Breese Central
|17-7
|8-0
|551/22
|821/33
|Greenville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Natalie Iberg (#34, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|21
|4-5
|1-5
|10-12
|3
|Rylee Pickett (#22, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|10
|0
|3-6
|1-3
|3
|Hannah Simpson (#14, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|6
|1-1
|0
|4-4
|4
|Megan Hallemann (#52, 6-4, C, Sr.)
|5
|2-3
|0
|1-3
|4
|Gwyn Mitchell (#42, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Greenville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.