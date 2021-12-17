 Skip to main content
Box: Hancock 37, Brentwood 34
Box: Hancock 37, Brentwood 34

1234Final
Brentwood26161034
Hancock10712837
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Brentwood1-20-1103/3481/27
Hancock2-41-0188/63282/94
BrentwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kennedy Horton225-141-39-134
Kennadie Miller71-405-84
Nina Arties31-50-41-23
Camille Harris21-20-504
HancockPtsFG3FGFTFL
Dasia Williams (Sr.)125-1602-84
Brooklyn Alivernia (So.)73-601-82
Dashya Haynes-McGinnist (Sr.)72-41-40-14
Kiara Moore (Sr.)42-50-101
DeAnna Haynes-McGinnist (Jr.)30-11-203
Hailey McKay (So.)21-90-10-11
Skylar Alivernia (Jr.)21-600-25
