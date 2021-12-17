Box: Hancock 37, Brentwood 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Brentwood
|2
|6
|16
|10
|34
|Hancock
|10
|7
|12
|8
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Brentwood
|1-2
|0-1
|103/34
|81/27
|Hancock
|2-4
|1-0
|188/63
|282/94
|Brentwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kennedy Horton
|22
|5-14
|1-3
|9-13
|4
|Kennadie Miller
|7
|1-4
|0
|5-8
|4
|Nina Arties
|3
|1-5
|0-4
|1-2
|3
|Camille Harris
|2
|1-2
|0-5
|0
|4
|Hancock
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Dasia Williams (Sr.)
|12
|5-16
|0
|2-8
|4
|Brooklyn Alivernia (So.)
|7
|3-6
|0
|1-8
|2
|Dashya Haynes-McGinnist (Sr.)
|7
|2-4
|1-4
|0-1
|4
|Kiara Moore (Sr.)
|4
|2-5
|0-1
|0
|1
|DeAnna Haynes-McGinnist (Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|3
|Hailey McKay (So.)
|2
|1-9
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|Skylar Alivernia (Jr.)
|2
|1-6
|0
|0-2
|5
