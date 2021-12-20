 Skip to main content
Box: Hancock 53, Medicine and Bioscience 8
1234Final
Medicine and Bioscience02338
Hancock17198953
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Medicine and Bioscience0-100-4133/13496/50
Hancock3-41-0241/24290/29
Medicine and Bioscience
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HancockPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ayriel Dought (Sr.)126-11002
Hailey McKay (So.)94-1001-31
Dashya Haynes-McGinnist (Sr.)84-50-10-12
Dasia Williams (Sr.)84-900-41
Skylar Alivernia (Jr.)82-40-34-70
Brooklyn Alivernia (So.)63-8000
Kiara Moore (Sr.)21-10002
