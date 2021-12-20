Box: Hancock 53, Medicine and Bioscience 8

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Medicine and Bioscience
|0
|2
|3
|3
|8
|Hancock
|17
|19
|8
|9
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Medicine and Bioscience
|0-10
|0-4
|133/13
|496/50
|Hancock
|3-4
|1-0
|241/24
|290/29
|Medicine and Bioscience
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hancock
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ayriel Dought (Sr.)
|12
|6-11
|0
|0
|2
|Hailey McKay (So.)
|9
|4-10
|0
|1-3
|1
|Dashya Haynes-McGinnist (Sr.)
|8
|4-5
|0-1
|0-1
|2
|Dasia Williams (Sr.)
|8
|4-9
|0
|0-4
|1
|Skylar Alivernia (Jr.)
|8
|2-4
|0-3
|4-7
|0
|Brooklyn Alivernia (So.)
|6
|3-8
|0
|0
|0
|Kiara Moore (Sr.)
|2
|1-10
|0
|0
|2
