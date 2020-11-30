Box: Hannibal 48, Winfield 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hannibal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Winfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hannibal
|1-0
|0-0
|48/48
|36/36
|Winfield
|0-2
|0-0
|64/64
|91/91
|Hannibal
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Winfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Renzlee Davidson (#4, G, Fr.)
|10
|5-9
|0-1
|0
|5
|Elena Parr (#23, G, So.)
|7
|2-8
|1-2
|0-1
|3
|LeiAnn Ford (#12, G, Jr.)
|7
|2-5
|1-3
|0
|3
|Josie Bauer (#2, F, Sr.)
|4
|1-1
|0
|2-3
|5
|Kadence Berry (#20, G, So.)
|4
|2-8
|0
|0
|3
|Lily Boschert (#10, G, So.)
|4
|2-7
|0-3
|0
|1
