Box: Hardin Calhoun 38, Williamsville 28
Box: Hardin Calhoun 38, Williamsville 28

1234Final
Williamsville6112928
Hardin Calhoun1499638
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Williamsville2-10-0110/3783/28
Hardin Calhoun2-10-0123/4198/33
WilliamsvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Madison Roberts (#2)13307-102
Charlene Gleason (#40)9205-92
Tylie Barton (#14)4200-22
Britini Walters (#23)21003
Hardin CalhounPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kate Zipprich (#34)126004
Ella Sievers (Sr.)8400-21
Audrey Gidman (#54)7301-23
Lacy Pohlman (#2)6111-20
Maddie Buchanan (#10, Sr.)42004
Jaelyn Hill (#23)1001-22
