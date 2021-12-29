Box: Hardin Calhoun 49, Raymond Lincolnwood 23

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Raymond Lincolnwood
|3
|6
|5
|9
|23
|Hardin Calhoun
|18
|11
|10
|10
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Raymond Lincolnwood
|1-5
|1-0
|111/18
|248/41
|Hardin Calhoun
|3-2
|0-0
|211/35
|167/28
|Raymond Lincolnwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Avery Pope (#3)
|11
|3
|0
|5-6
|2
|Taryn Millburg (#22)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Morgan Hampton (#1)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Taylor Lush (#25)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Amanda Seelbach (#4)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
|Hardin Calhoun
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jaelyn Hill (#23)
|11
|4
|1
|0-2
|2
|Ella Sievers (Sr.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-2
|0
|Tessa Clark (#25)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|3
|Kate Zipprich (#34)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Audrey Gidman (#54)
|5
|1
|0
|3-3
|0
|Lacy Pohlman (#2)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Maddie Buchanan (#10, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Gracie Klaas (#12)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kortney Herkert (#20)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Mallory Kamp (#21, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|1
|Lila Simon (#1)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
