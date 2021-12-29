 Skip to main content
Box: Hardin Calhoun 49, Raymond Lincolnwood 23
Box: Hardin Calhoun 49, Raymond Lincolnwood 23

1234Final
Raymond Lincolnwood365923
Hardin Calhoun1811101049
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Raymond Lincolnwood1-51-0111/18248/41
Hardin Calhoun3-20-0211/35167/28
Raymond LincolnwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Avery Pope (#3)11305-62
Taryn Millburg (#22)51103
Morgan Hampton (#1)30100
Taylor Lush (#25)2002-21
Amanda Seelbach (#4)2002-22
Hardin CalhounPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jaelyn Hill (#23)11410-22
Ella Sievers (Sr.)8211-20
Tessa Clark (#25)6202-23
Kate Zipprich (#34)63001
Audrey Gidman (#54)5103-30
Lacy Pohlman (#2)30100
Maddie Buchanan (#10, Sr.)3101-21
Gracie Klaas (#12)21000
Kortney Herkert (#20)21001
Mallory Kamp (#21, Sr.)2100-21
Lila Simon (#1)1001-21
News