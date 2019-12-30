Box: Harrisburg, Illinois 53, Mount Vernon, Illinois 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Harrisburg, Illinois
|11
|11
|16
|15
|53
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|7
|10
|15
|17
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Harrisburg, Illinois
|4-2
|0-0
|272/45
|222/37
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|9-5
|3-1
|777/130
|716/119
|Harrisburg, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|McDaniel (#20)
|21
|6
|1
|6-8
|4
|Miller (#10)
|11
|5
|0
|1-5
|2
|S. Sanders (#21)
|8
|0
|1
|5-7
|2
|Black (#3)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|1
|E. Sanders (#23)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Adams (#20)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|4
|Gribble (#5)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|King (#12)
|1
|0
|0
|1-6
|1
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Annibelle Harrison (#24, Sr.)
|18
|2
|4
|2-2
|1
|Claire Heinzman (#4, So.)
|18
|4
|2
|4-5
|4
|Kennady Hayes (#1, So.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-4
|4
|Ashlyn Morgan (#10, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Jacie Dees (#14, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|5
|Das (#11)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|4