Box: Harrisburg, Illinois 53, Mount Vernon, Illinois 49
1234Final
Harrisburg, Illinois1111161553
Mount Vernon, Illinois710151749
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Harrisburg, Illinois4-20-0272/45222/37
Mount Vernon, Illinois9-53-1777/130716/119
Harrisburg, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
McDaniel (#20)21616-84
Miller (#10)11501-52
S. Sanders (#21)8015-72
Black (#3)4200-11
E. Sanders (#23)42002
Adams (#20)2002-44
Gribble (#5)21000
King (#12)1001-61
Mount Vernon, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Annibelle Harrison (#24, Sr.)18242-21
Claire Heinzman (#4, So.)18424-54
Kennady Hayes (#1, So.)5103-44
Ashlyn Morgan (#10, Jr.)30103
Jacie Dees (#14, So.)3101-25
Das (#11)2100-24
