|Final
|Hazelwood Central
|45
|McCluer
|26
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood Central
|12-11
|7-0
|994/43
|847/37
|McCluer
|10-10
|4-3
|886/39
|843/37
|Hazelwood Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Iyanah Roberson (#22)
|16
|6-13
|0
|4-4
|0
|Cheyenne Beaty (#23)
|10
|2-5
|2-2
|0
|0
|Camirah Foster (#11)
|10
|3-9
|1-3
|1-2
|0
|Imori Coats (#3)
|5
|1-5
|1-2
|0
|0
|Khloe Banks (#34)
|2
|1-6
|0
|0
|0
|Trinity Jones (#5)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Hazelwood Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.