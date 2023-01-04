Box: Hazelwood Central 47, Rosati-Kain 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hazelwood Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|47
|Rosati-Kain
|10
|12
|4
|6
|32
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood Central
|2-8
|0-0
|337/34
|490/49
|Rosati-Kain
|4-4
|1-0
|277/28
|318/32
|Hazelwood Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Rosati-Kain
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brooke Elston (#50, F, Sr.)
|13
|5-12
|0
|3-8
|2
|Kyleigh Patrick (#14, F, Sr.)
|10
|4-8
|0
|2-4
|2
|Tedda Bock (#4, G, Sr.)
|6
|2-8
|0
|2-4
|4
|Jaila Smith (#24, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|0
|Michaela Johnson (#54, F, Fr.)
|1
|0-2
|0
|1-3
|1