Box: Hazelwood Central 47, Rosati-Kain 32

  • 0
1234Final
Hazelwood Central000047
Rosati-Kain10124632
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood Central2-80-0337/34490/49
Rosati-Kain4-41-0277/28318/32

Hazelwood Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Rosati-KainPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brooke Elston (#50, F, Sr.)135-1203-82
Kyleigh Patrick (#14, F, Sr.)104-802-42
Tedda Bock (#4, G, Sr.)62-802-44
Jaila Smith (#24, G, Sr.)21-30-100
Michaela Johnson (#54, F, Fr.)10-201-31
