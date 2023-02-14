|Final
|University City
|59
|Hazelwood Central
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|University City
|17-5
|6-1
|1154/52
|850/39
|Hazelwood Central
|11-11
|6-0
|949/43
|821/37
|University City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hazelwood Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Camirah Foster (#11)
|25
|6-14
|1-3
|10-14
|0
|Khloe Banks (#34)
|15
|4-5
|1-1
|4-4
|0
|Iyanah Roberson (#22)
|10
|3-7
|0
|4-4
|0
|Imori Coats (#3)
|6
|3-6
|0
|0-3
|0
|Alayna Davis (#2)
|5
|2-2
|0
|1-2
|0
|Cheyenne Beaty (#23)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0