|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Belleville West
|13
|7
|7
|10
|37
|Hazelwood Central
|15
|18
|19
|15
|67
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville West
|1-1
|0-0
|95/48
|111/56
|Hazelwood Central
|2-0
|0-0
|128/64
|81/40
|Belleville West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hazelwood Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jakayla Kirk (#32, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|25
|7-14
|2-5
|5-7
|4
|Sydney Dukes (#10, 5-5, PG, Sr.)
|18
|6-7
|0-1
|6-7
|1
|Tristan Stith (#20, 5-2, SG, Jr.)
|12
|1-2
|3-7
|1-4
|2
|Nariyah Simmons (#5, 5-2, PG, Jr.)
|7
|1-3
|1-3
|2-2
|3
|J'Lessa Jordan (#30, 5-10, P, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|5
|Kaniya Sanders (#11, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|2
|0-2
|0-1
|2-4
|0
|Christina Richards (#25, 5-8, P, Sr.)
|1
|0-4
|0-1
|1-2
|4