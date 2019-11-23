Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Belleville West13771037
Hazelwood Central1518191567
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville West1-10-095/48111/56
Hazelwood Central2-00-0128/6481/40
Belleville West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Hazelwood CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jakayla Kirk (#32, 5-10, F, Sr.)257-142-55-74
Sydney Dukes (#10, 5-5, PG, Sr.)186-70-16-71
Tristan Stith (#20, 5-2, SG, Jr.)121-23-71-42
Nariyah Simmons (#5, 5-2, PG, Jr.)71-31-32-23
J'Lessa Jordan (#30, 5-10, P, Jr.)21-1005
Kaniya Sanders (#11, 5-5, G, Sr.)20-20-12-40
Christina Richards (#25, 5-8, P, Sr.)10-40-11-24

