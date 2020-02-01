Box: Hazelwood Central 79, Freeburg 67

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Freeburg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|67
|Hazelwood Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|79
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Freeburg
|20-7
|7-2
|1376/51
|1034/38
|Hazelwood Central
|12-8
|1-1
|1182/44
|852/32
|Freeburg
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hazelwood Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jakayla Kirk (#32, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|37
|12-18
|2-6
|7-12
|0
|Sydney Dukes (#10, 5-5, PG, Sr.)
|14
|4-5
|0
|6-7
|4
|Nariyah Simmons (#5, 5-2, PG, Jr.)
|10
|2-2
|2-2
|0
|4
|Tristan Stith (#20, 5-2, SG, Jr.)
|10
|2-4
|2-7
|0
|2
|J'Lessa Jordan (#30, 5-10, P, Jr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|3
|Kaniya Sanders (#11, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|Christina Richards (#25, 5-8, P, Sr.)
|1
|0-1
|0-2
|1-2
|3