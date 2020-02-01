Box: Hazelwood Central 79, Freeburg 67
0 comments

Box: Hazelwood Central 79, Freeburg 67

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
1234Final
Freeburg000067
Hazelwood Central000079
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Freeburg20-77-21376/511034/38
Hazelwood Central12-81-11182/44852/32
Freeburg
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Hazelwood CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jakayla Kirk (#32, 5-10, F, Sr.)3712-182-67-120
Sydney Dukes (#10, 5-5, PG, Sr.)144-506-74
Nariyah Simmons (#5, 5-2, PG, Jr.)102-22-204
Tristan Stith (#20, 5-2, SG, Jr.)102-42-702
J'Lessa Jordan (#30, 5-10, P, Jr.)51-11-303
Kaniya Sanders (#11, 5-5, G, Sr.)21-20-203
Christina Richards (#25, 5-8, P, Sr.)10-10-21-23
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports