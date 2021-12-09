Box: Hazelwood East 53, Maplewood-RH 24

|Final
|Hazelwood East
|53
|Maplewood-RH
|24
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood East
|2-1
|0-1
|126/42
|104/35
|Maplewood-RH
|0-4
|0-1
|45/15
|190/63
|Hazelwood East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Maplewood-RH
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Aiyana Jones
|8
|4-11
|0
|0
|0
|Jadyn Garneau (F)
|4
|2-8
|0
|0
|0
|Jaeda Hodge (#23)
|3
|1-4
|0
|1-2
|0
|Zahava Kiernan (#32)
|3
|1-4
|0
|1-4
|0
|Ava Kasten (#7)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Jaleic Wilson (#1, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0-1
|0
|Gabbie Miller (#21)
|2
|1-7
|0
|0
|0
Tags
