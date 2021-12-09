 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Hazelwood East 53, Maplewood-RH 24
0 comments

Box: Hazelwood East 53, Maplewood-RH 24

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Final
Hazelwood East53
Maplewood-RH24
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood East2-10-1126/42104/35
Maplewood-RH0-40-145/15190/63
Hazelwood East
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Maplewood-RHPtsFG3FGFTFL
Aiyana Jones84-11000
Jadyn Garneau (F)42-8000
Jaeda Hodge (#23)31-401-20
Zahava Kiernan (#32)31-401-40
Ava Kasten (#7)21-1000
Jaleic Wilson (#1, G, Fr.)21-100-10
Gabbie Miller (#21)21-7000
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News