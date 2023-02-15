|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|8
|2
|3
|0
|13
|Hazelwood West
|9
|13
|19
|2
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|3-19
|0-5
|705/32
|1157/53
|Hazelwood West
|14-10
|2-2
|968/44
|799/36
People are also reading…
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Raenna Pursley (#15, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Kyley Stout (#10, 5-5, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Evelyn Bueter (#12, 5-6, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|3
|Kenady Cardwell (#13, 5-2, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lily Consolino (#23, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|4
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.