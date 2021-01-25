Box: Hazelwood West 63, Hancock 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hancock
|12
|2
|9
|9
|32
|Hazelwood West
|22
|15
|12
|14
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hancock
|4-6
|0-4
|445/44
|527/53
|Hazelwood West
|1-0
|0-0
|63/6
|32/3
|Hancock
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Bri Collins (#20, 5-6, G, So.)
|30
|4
|7
|1-3
|0
|Hailey McKay (#21, 5-9, F, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Hancock
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
