Box: Helias 47, Borgia 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Borgia
|12
|12
|8
|13
|45
|Helias
|15
|16
|7
|9
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Borgia
|3-4
|1-1
|292/42
|363/52
|Helias
|3-0
|0-0
|175/25
|140/20
|Borgia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaitlyn Patke (#15, Sr.)
|25
|8-16
|2-2
|3-4
|3
|Audrey Richardson (#12, Sr.)
|12
|3-4
|2-6
|0
|0
|Lexie Meyer (#24, Jr.)
|4
|2-6
|0
|0-2
|1
|Celia Gildehaus (#34)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|1
|Borgia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
