Box: Helias 47, Borgia 45
Box: Helias 47, Borgia 45

1234Final
Borgia121281345
Helias15167947
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Borgia3-41-1292/42363/52
Helias3-00-0175/25140/20
BorgiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaitlyn Patke (#15, Sr.)258-162-23-43
Audrey Richardson (#12, Sr.)123-42-600
Lexie Meyer (#24, Jr.)42-600-21
Celia Gildehaus (#34)42-3001
Borgia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
