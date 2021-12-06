 Skip to main content
Box: Herculaneum 40, Grandview 34
1234Final
Grandview000034
Herculaneum000040
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Grandview1-20-0107/36123/41
Herculaneum4-12-0247/82204/68
GrandviewPtsFG3FGFTFL
Catherine Wakeland (#4, Fr.)144-52-701
Anna Belle Wakeland (#23, Jr.)124-121-51-14
Natalee Moore (#22, Sr.)42-800-44
Lilly Patterson (#32, Sr.)42-7005
Grandview
Individual stats Have not been reported.
