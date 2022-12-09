 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Herculaneum 50, Notre Dame 44

1234Final
Herculaneum61582150
Notre Dame131261344
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Herculaneum4-20-0289/48256/43
Notre Dame2-21-0182/30197/33

Herculaneum
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Notre DamePtsFG3FGFTFL
Lillie Weber (#22, 6-0, F, Sr.)132-22-73-41
Mary Beth Solari (#14, 5-10, F, Sr.)104-702-25
Teresa Laramie (#12, 6-0, F, Sr.)93-703-75
Josephine Wozniak (#11, 5-5, PG, So.)90-23-602
Gwen Keeven (#21, 6-0, F, So.)21-1005
Mallory McDaniel (#4, 5-8, G, Jr.)10-101-25
