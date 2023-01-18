Box: Herculaneum 56, Northwest Cedar Hill 24

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Herculaneum
|16
|22
|16
|2
|56
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|6
|6
|4
|8
|24
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Herculaneum
|7-7
|0-1
|622/44
|619/44
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|2-12
|0-1
|432/31
|742/53
|Herculaneum
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kyley Stout (#10, 5-5, Sr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Raenna Pursley (#15, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Macie Winfrey (#14, 5-3, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Evelyn Bueter (#12, 5-6, F, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Lily Consolino (#23, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|4