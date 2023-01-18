 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Herculaneum 56, Northwest Cedar Hill 24

  • 0
1234Final
Herculaneum162216256
Northwest Cedar Hill664824
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Herculaneum7-70-1622/44619/44
Northwest Cedar Hill2-120-1432/31742/53

People are also reading…

Herculaneum
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Northwest Cedar HillPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kyley Stout (#10, 5-5, Sr.)114101
Raenna Pursley (#15, 6-0, F, Sr.)42003
Macie Winfrey (#14, 5-3, So.)42002
Evelyn Bueter (#12, 5-6, F, Sr.)3101-22
Lily Consolino (#23, 5-8, F, Sr.)2002-24
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News