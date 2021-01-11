 Skip to main content
Box: Herculaneum 60, Perryville 39
Box: Herculaneum 60, Perryville 39

1234Final
Perryville000039
Herculaneum000060
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Perryville8-44-0634/53561/47
Herculaneum7-50-0636/53632/53
Perryville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HerculaneumPtsFG3FGFTFL
Paige Fowler (#34, Sr.)239-191-32-33
Emily Wiese (#33, Sr.)175-142-61-11
Macey Pilliard (#20, Jr.)63-7002
Alexia Ashe (#15, Jr.)52-701-23
Kyrsten Britton (#5, Jr.)21-30-203
Emily Gruhala (#12, Jr.)21-1001
Madilyn Dearing (#11, Jr.)21-5001
D'Anna Harvey (#21, Sr.)21-2001
Madison Lawson (#25, Jr.)10-101-20
