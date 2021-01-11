Box: Herculaneum 60, Perryville 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Perryville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Herculaneum
|0
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Perryville
|8-4
|4-0
|634/53
|561/47
|Herculaneum
|7-5
|0-0
|636/53
|632/53
|Perryville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Herculaneum
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Paige Fowler (#34, Sr.)
|23
|9-19
|1-3
|2-3
|3
|Emily Wiese (#33, Sr.)
|17
|5-14
|2-6
|1-1
|1
|Macey Pilliard (#20, Jr.)
|6
|3-7
|0
|0
|2
|Alexia Ashe (#15, Jr.)
|5
|2-7
|0
|1-2
|3
|Kyrsten Britton (#5, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-2
|0
|3
|Emily Gruhala (#12, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Madilyn Dearing (#11, Jr.)
|2
|1-5
|0
|0
|1
|D'Anna Harvey (#21, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
|Madison Lawson (#25, Jr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|0