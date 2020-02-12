Box: Herculaneum 49, St. Pius X 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Pius X
|3
|9
|15
|6
|33
|Herculaneum
|13
|16
|9
|11
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Pius X
|17-3
|2-1
|878/44
|635/32
|Herculaneum
|18-6
|5-0
|1330/66
|1009/50
|St. Pius X
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|AJ Agers (#21, 5'8, G, Jr.)
|12
|1
|3
|1-2
|3
|Angeleena Johnson (#44, 6'1, F, Sr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-6
|4
|Payton Baker (#20, 5'10, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Colleen Flanagan (#13, 5'4, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rita Eimer (#25, 5'8, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|AJ Stetina (#33, 5'10, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|St. Pius X
|Individual stats Have not been reported.