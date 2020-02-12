Box: Herculaneum 49, St. Pius X 33
0 comments

Box: Herculaneum 49, St. Pius X 33

  • 0
Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months
1234Final
St. Pius X3915633
Herculaneum131691149
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Pius X17-32-1878/44635/32
Herculaneum18-65-01330/661009/50
St. Pius XPtsFG3FGFTFL
AJ Agers (#21, 5'8, G, Jr.)12131-23
Angeleena Johnson (#44, 6'1, F, Sr.)9303-64
Payton Baker (#20, 5'10, G, Jr.)60203
Colleen Flanagan (#13, 5'4, G, So.)21000
Rita Eimer (#25, 5'8, G, Jr.)21002
AJ Stetina (#33, 5'10, F, So.)21000
St. Pius X
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports