Box: Hermann 51, Osage 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hermann
|0
|0
|0
|0
|51
|Osage
|0
|0
|0
|0
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hermann
|4-1
|0-0
|237/47
|227/45
|Osage
|1-1
|0-0
|95/19
|85/17
|Hermann
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Grace Winkelmann (#2, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|21
|6-10
|0
|9-11
|0
|Malerie Schutt (#40, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|9
|3-5
|0
|3-5
|0
|Grace Godat (#12, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|7
|3-7
|0
|1-2
|0
|Holly Heldt (#10, 5-8, G, So.)
|5
|1-4
|1-4
|0-1
|0
|Chelsey Moeckli (#42, 5-6, F, Jr.)
|4
|0-2
|0
|4-4
|0
|Hannah Grosse (#32, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|Kaylyn Powers (#34, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0-1
|0
|Hermann
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
