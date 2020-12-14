 Skip to main content
Box: Hermann 51, Osage 49
1234Final
Hermann000051
Osage000049
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hermann4-10-0237/47227/45
Osage1-10-095/1985/17
HermannPtsFG3FGFTFL
Grace Winkelmann (#2, 5-9, G, Sr.)216-1009-110
Malerie Schutt (#40, 5-8, F, Jr.)93-503-50
Grace Godat (#12, 5-11, G, Jr.)73-701-20
Holly Heldt (#10, 5-8, G, So.)51-41-40-10
Chelsey Moeckli (#42, 5-6, F, Jr.)40-204-40
Hannah Grosse (#32, 5-9, G, Sr.)30-21-100
Kaylyn Powers (#34, 5-10, F, Sr.)21-100-10
Hermann
Individual stats Have not been reported.
