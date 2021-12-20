Box: Hermann 54, Borgia 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hermann
|17
|12
|13
|12
|54
|Borgia
|10
|14
|12
|10
|46
-
Schmeink leads youthful Carlyle past Red Bud in Cahokia Conference showdown
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Westminster’s Highmark forges ahead despite devastating injury
-
Marquette rallies from 19 down to knock off John Burroughs in Viz Tournament thriller
-
Eureka charges back to knock off Life For Life in OT at Visitation Tournament
-
Recap: St. Joseph Lafayette beats Lutheran South
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hermann
|6-3
|0-0
|471/52
|392/44
|Borgia
|4-5
|1-1
|390/43
|468/52
|Hermann
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ava Hughes (#34, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|21
|5-8
|1-1
|8-8
|0
|Malerie Schutt (#40, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|10
|4-9
|0
|2-2
|0
|Grace Godat (#12, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|10
|3-8
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|Chelsey Moeckli (#24, 5-6, F, Sr.)
|7
|2-8
|0
|3-6
|0
|Kennedie Witthaus (#42, 5-4, G, Fr.)
|4
|0-4
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|Cydney Moeckli (#22, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|Borgia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaitlyn Patke (#15, Sr.)
|16
|6
|1
|1-1
|0
|Lexie Meyer (#24, Jr.)
|15
|4
|1
|4-7
|2
|Audrey Richardson (#12, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|5
|Madison Lieberoff (#13)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Natalie Alferman (#23, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Amanda Dorpinghaus (#35)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.