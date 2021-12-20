 Skip to main content
Box: Hermann 54, Borgia 46
1234Final
Hermann1712131254
Borgia1014121046
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hermann6-30-0471/52392/44
Borgia4-51-1390/43468/52
HermannPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ava Hughes (#34, 5-10, G, Fr.)215-81-18-80
Malerie Schutt (#40, 5-8, F, Sr.)104-902-20
Grace Godat (#12, 5-10, G, Sr.)103-81-11-20
Chelsey Moeckli (#24, 5-6, F, Sr.)72-803-60
Kennedie Witthaus (#42, 5-4, G, Fr.)40-41-11-20
Cydney Moeckli (#22, 5-5, G, Sr.)21-20-10-10
BorgiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaitlyn Patke (#15, Sr.)16611-10
Lexie Meyer (#24, Jr.)15414-72
Audrey Richardson (#12, Sr.)60205
Madison Lieberoff (#13)42001
Natalie Alferman (#23, Jr.)30103
Amanda Dorpinghaus (#35)21004
