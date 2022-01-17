 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Hermann 65, St. Clair 48
0 comments

Box: Hermann 65, St. Clair 48

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Hermann000065
St. Clair000048
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hermann10-61-0837/52733/46
St. Clair2-110-2460/29781/49
HermannPtsFG3FGFTFL
Holly Heldt (#10, 5-10, G, Jr.)191-45-72-40
Malerie Schutt (#40, 5-8, F, Sr.)114-91-300
Cydney Moeckli (#22, 5-5, G, Sr.)82-51-31-20
Ava Hughes (#34, 5-10, G, Fr.)73-50-11-20
Grace Godat (#12, 5-10, G, Sr.)71-41-52-30
Chelsey Moeckli (#24, 5-6, F, Sr.)51-603-40
Shelby Schutt (#32, 5-7, G, Jr.)31-30-11-20
Kennedie Witthaus (#42, 5-4, G, Fr.)31-30-11-20
Alivia Christian (#52, 5-8, G, Fr.)2002-20
Hermann
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the high school standouts on the mat, in the pool and on the court

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News