Box: Hermann 65, St. Clair 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hermann
|0
|0
|0
|0
|65
|St. Clair
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hermann
|10-6
|1-0
|837/52
|733/46
|St. Clair
|2-11
|0-2
|460/29
|781/49
|Hermann
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Holly Heldt (#10, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|19
|1-4
|5-7
|2-4
|0
|Malerie Schutt (#40, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|11
|4-9
|1-3
|0
|0
|Cydney Moeckli (#22, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|8
|2-5
|1-3
|1-2
|0
|Ava Hughes (#34, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|7
|3-5
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Grace Godat (#12, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|7
|1-4
|1-5
|2-3
|0
|Chelsey Moeckli (#24, 5-6, F, Sr.)
|5
|1-6
|0
|3-4
|0
|Shelby Schutt (#32, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|3
|1-3
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Kennedie Witthaus (#42, 5-4, G, Fr.)
|3
|1-3
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Alivia Christian (#52, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Hermann
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.