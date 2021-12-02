Box: Hickman 58, Troy Buchanan 53

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hickman
|13
|13
|17
|15
|58
|Troy Buchanan
|12
|17
|13
|11
|53
-
St. Charles West uses improved supporting cast to slip past Lutheran North
-
Zensen pours in career high of 36 points as Parkway West tops Parkway South
-
Speiser fends off nerves to lead Lutheran St. Charles past Francis Howell Central
-
Recap: Lutheran St. Charles downs MICDS
-
Box: St. Joseph's 44, Fort Zumwalt West 40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hickman
|2-0
|0-0
|128/64
|96/48
|Troy Buchanan
|2-1
|0-0
|169/84
|132/66
|Hickman
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lucy Elfrink (#24, 5-11, F, So.)
|16
|4
|1
|5-6
|3
|Ashtyn Klusmeyer (#21, 5-11, F, So.)
|15
|5
|1
|2-2
|1
|Jayla Griffith (#10, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|12
|3
|1
|3-7
|2
|Sy'Rae Stemmons (#23, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|1
|Ella Rogers (#12, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Caitlyn Smith (#14, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Troy Buchanan
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kinsey Dueker (#12, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|17
|8
|0
|1-1
|2
|Sarah Means (#23, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|13
|3
|1
|4-4
|3
|Maggie Illig (#14, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|12
|1
|3
|1-2
|4
|Gabi Cook (#25, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|4
|Jordan Starkey (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.