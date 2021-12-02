 Skip to main content
Box: Hickman 58, Troy Buchanan 53
1234Final
Hickman1313171558
Troy Buchanan1217131153
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hickman2-00-0128/6496/48
Troy Buchanan2-10-0169/84132/66
HickmanPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lucy Elfrink (#24, 5-11, F, So.)16415-63
Ashtyn Klusmeyer (#21, 5-11, F, So.)15512-21
Jayla Griffith (#10, 5-8, G, Fr.)12313-72
Sy'Rae Stemmons (#23, 5-10, G, Fr.)6202-21
Ella Rogers (#12, 5-11, G, Jr.)60200
Caitlyn Smith (#14, 5-5, G, Sr.)3101-21
Troy BuchananPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kinsey Dueker (#12, 5-10, F, Sr.)17801-12
Sarah Means (#23, 5-10, G, Sr.)13314-43
Maggie Illig (#14, 5-7, G, Sr.)12131-24
Gabi Cook (#25, 5-6, G, Sr.)81204
Jordan Starkey (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)30103
