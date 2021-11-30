Box: Hickman 70, Fort Zumwalt South 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt South
|13
|13
|5
|12
|43
|Hickman
|18
|13
|19
|20
|70
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|0-2
|0-0
|71/36
|113/56
|Hickman
|1-0
|0-0
|70/35
|43/22
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mariah Dallas (#33, Jr.)
|25
|11
|0
|3-4
|4
|McKinzie
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Alyssa Sarver (#24, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Pawlik (#13)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Harris (#3)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|3
|Ingram (#1)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Hickman
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ashtyn Klusmeyer (#21, So.)
|18
|4
|2
|4-5
|1
|Ella Rogers (#12, Jr.)
|15
|4
|2
|1-2
|0
|Lucy Elfrink (#24, So.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-5
|2
|Stemmons (#23)
|10
|2
|1
|3-6
|1
|Caitlin Smith (#14, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0-1
|0
|Griffith (#10)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|1
|Eastman (#11)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
