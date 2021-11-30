 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Hickman 70, Fort Zumwalt South 43
0 comments

Box: Hickman 70, Fort Zumwalt South 43

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt South131351243
Hickman1813192070
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South0-20-071/36113/56
Hickman1-00-070/3543/22
Fort Zumwalt SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mariah Dallas (#33, Jr.)251103-44
McKinzie60201
Alyssa Sarver (#24, Sr.)51102
Pawlik (#13)30103
Harris (#3)2002-23
Ingram (#1)21003
HickmanPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ashtyn Klusmeyer (#21, So.)18424-51
Ella Rogers (#12, Jr.)15421-20
Lucy Elfrink (#24, So.)11403-52
Stemmons (#23)10213-61
Caitlin Smith (#14, Sr.)7210-10
Griffith (#10)6111-21
Eastman (#11)30100
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News