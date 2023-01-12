 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Hickman 78, Lift For Life 70

  • 0
1234Final
Lift For Life000070
Hickman000078
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lift For Life6-70-0651/50641/49
Hickman5-10-0376/29294/23

Lift For LifePtsFG3FGFTFL
Zha Harris (#2, 5-3, PG, Fr.)228-161-33-43
Brandi Mills (#12, 5-1, PG, Fr.)123-82-505
Diamond Polk (#3, 5-7, G, Fr.)114-101-301
Lauren Bennett (#24, 5-11, P, Sr.)70-41-34-63
Justice Haynes (#5, 4-11, G, Fr.)63-70-204
Alandyn Simmons (#40, 5-9, P, So.)42-4003
Dee Dee Walton (#1, Jr.)30-21-403
Aryanna Anthony (#30, 5-6, G, Fr.)30-11-202
Paige Fowler (#13, Jr.)21-3003
Lift For Life
Individual stats Have not been reported.
