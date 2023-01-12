Box: Hickman 78, Lift For Life 70

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lift For Life
|0
|0
|0
|0
|70
|Hickman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|78
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lift For Life
|6-7
|0-0
|651/50
|641/49
|Hickman
|5-1
|0-0
|376/29
|294/23
|Lift For Life
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Zha Harris (#2, 5-3, PG, Fr.)
|22
|8-16
|1-3
|3-4
|3
|Brandi Mills (#12, 5-1, PG, Fr.)
|12
|3-8
|2-5
|0
|5
|Diamond Polk (#3, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|11
|4-10
|1-3
|0
|1
|Lauren Bennett (#24, 5-11, P, Sr.)
|7
|0-4
|1-3
|4-6
|3
|Justice Haynes (#5, 4-11, G, Fr.)
|6
|3-7
|0-2
|0
|4
|Alandyn Simmons (#40, 5-9, P, So.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|3
|Dee Dee Walton (#1, Jr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-4
|0
|3
|Aryanna Anthony (#30, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|2
|Paige Fowler (#13, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|3
|Lift For Life
|Individual stats Have not been reported.