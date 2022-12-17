 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Highland 42, Montgomery County 30

  • 0
Final
Montgomery County30
Highland42
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Montgomery County6-31-0367/41304/34
Highland12-24-0674/75535/59

People are also reading…

Montgomery County
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HighlandPtsFG3FGFTFL
Abby Schultz (#5, F, Jr.)114-60-13-51
Grace Wilke (#15, G, Sr.)102-51-23-70
Larissa Taylor (#24, F, Jr.)93-71-10-12
Addison Crask (#10, G, Sr.)60-12-301
Sophie Schroeder (#22, G, Fr.)41-10-22-20
Lauren Maas (#1, G, Jr.)21-60-10-10
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area girls basketball rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/5/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. O'Fallon (6-1)NR2. Alton (5-0)NR3. Eureka (3-2)NR4. St. Joseph's (3-2)NR…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News