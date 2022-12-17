Box: Highland 42, Montgomery County 30

|Final
|Montgomery County
|30
|Highland
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Montgomery County
|6-3
|1-0
|367/41
|304/34
|Highland
|12-2
|4-0
|674/75
|535/59
|Montgomery County
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Highland
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Abby Schultz (#5, F, Jr.)
|11
|4-6
|0-1
|3-5
|1
|Grace Wilke (#15, G, Sr.)
|10
|2-5
|1-2
|3-7
|0
|Larissa Taylor (#24, F, Jr.)
|9
|3-7
|1-1
|0-1
|2
|Addison Crask (#10, G, Sr.)
|6
|0-1
|2-3
|0
|1
|Sophie Schroeder (#22, G, Fr.)
|4
|1-1
|0-2
|2-2
|0
|Lauren Maas (#1, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-6
|0-1
|0-1
|0