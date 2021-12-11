Box: Highland 46, Chatham Glenwood 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Highland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|46
|Chatham Glenwood
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Highland
|4-8
|1-2
|440/37
|593/49
|Chatham Glenwood
|0-1
|0-0
|33/3
|46/4
|Highland
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Abby Huelsmann (#4, Sr.)
|13
|3-5
|1-4
|4-4
|0
|Abby Schultz (#5, So.)
|11
|4-6
|1-1
|0
|2
|Grace Wilke (#15, Jr.)
|10
|2-5
|1-2
|3-4
|2
|Larissa Taylor (#24, So.)
|7
|3-8
|0
|1-3
|3
|Addison Crask (#10, Jr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|1
|Highland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.