Box: Highland 46, Chatham Glenwood 33
1234Final
Highland000046
Chatham Glenwood000033
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Highland4-81-2440/37593/49
Chatham Glenwood0-10-033/346/4
HighlandPtsFG3FGFTFL
Abby Huelsmann (#4, Sr.)133-51-44-40
Abby Schultz (#5, So.)114-61-102
Grace Wilke (#15, Jr.)102-51-23-42
Larissa Taylor (#24, So.)73-801-33
Addison Crask (#10, Jr.)51-21-501
Highland
Individual stats Have not been reported.
