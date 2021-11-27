Box: Highland 54, Salem, Illinois 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Highland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Salem, Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Highland
|2-4
|0-0
|218/36
|304/51
|Salem, Illinois
|0-4
|0-0
|150/25
|236/39
|Highland
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Grace Wilke (#15, Jr.)
|19
|1-4
|5-7
|2-3
|1
|Emma Warner (#22, Sr.)
|11
|5-7
|0
|1-2
|1
|Abby Huelsmann (#4, Sr.)
|9
|3-6
|1-3
|0
|0
|Larissa Taylor (#24, So.)
|5
|1-6
|1-2
|0
|1
|Addison Crask (#10, Jr.)
|5
|0
|1-1
|2-2
|1
|Abby Schultz (#5, So.)
|4
|2-4
|0-2
|0
|4
|Alex Schultz (#11, So.)
|1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-2
|2
|Highland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
