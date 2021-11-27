 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Highland 54, Salem, Illinois 40
0 comments

Box: Highland 54, Salem, Illinois 40

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Highland000054
Salem, Illinois000040
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Highland2-40-0218/36304/51
Salem, Illinois0-40-0150/25236/39
HighlandPtsFG3FGFTFL
Grace Wilke (#15, Jr.)191-45-72-31
Emma Warner (#22, Sr.)115-701-21
Abby Huelsmann (#4, Sr.)93-61-300
Larissa Taylor (#24, So.)51-61-201
Addison Crask (#10, Jr.)501-12-21
Abby Schultz (#5, So.)42-40-204
Alex Schultz (#11, So.)10-10-11-22
Highland
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News