|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Highland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|66
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|26-7
|10-0
|2090/63
|1523/46
|Highland
|26-7
|9-1
|1630/49
|1334/40
People are also reading…
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Highland
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Grace Wilke (#15, G, Sr.)
|29
|3-6
|5-11
|8-8
|1
|Larissa Taylor (#24, F, Jr.)
|16
|6-8
|0
|4-4
|2
|Jordan Bircher (#3, G, Fr.)
|10
|3-6
|0-3
|4-4
|2
|Sophie Schroeder (#22, G, Fr.)
|4
|2-4
|0-1
|0-2
|1
|Abby Schultz (#5, F, Jr.)
|4
|0-1
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|Lauren Maas (#1, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-3
|0
|3-4
|2