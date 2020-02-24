Box: Highland 66, Mount Vernon, Illinois 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|6
|5
|14
|5
|30
|Highland
|23
|19
|21
|3
|66
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|18-15
|7-3
|1735/53
|1644/50
|Highland
|26-7
|7-3
|1805/55
|1218/37
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Highland
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Megan Kronk (#15, G)
|15
|1-2
|4-5
|1-1
|0
|Ellie Brown (#5, G, Sr.)
|13
|3-4
|1-2
|4-5
|0
|Bella LaPorta (#13, F)
|12
|4-8
|0
|4-6
|1
|Taylor Kesner (#23, F)
|8
|3-6
|0-1
|2-2
|1
|Ashlyn Klucker (#22, G)
|8
|4-4
|0-1
|0
|1
|Kirsten Taylor (#10, G)
|5
|1-3
|1-1
|0
|2
|Lydia Hadowsky (#1, G)
|2
|0
|0-1
|2-2
|0
|Maddie Clarke (#14, F)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|3
|Paige Schiable (#11, G)
|1
|0
|0-1
|1-2
|0