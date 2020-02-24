Box: Highland 66, Mount Vernon, Illinois 30


1234Final
Mount Vernon, Illinois6514530
Highland231921366
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mount Vernon, Illinois18-157-31735/531644/50
Highland26-77-31805/551218/37
Mount Vernon, Illinois
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HighlandPtsFG3FGFTFL
Megan Kronk (#15, G)151-24-51-10
Ellie Brown (#5, G, Sr.)133-41-24-50
Bella LaPorta (#13, F)124-804-61
Taylor Kesner (#23, F)83-60-12-21
Ashlyn Klucker (#22, G)84-40-101
Kirsten Taylor (#10, G)51-31-102
Lydia Hadowsky (#1, G)200-12-20
Maddie Clarke (#14, F)21-4003
Paige Schiable (#11, G)100-11-20
