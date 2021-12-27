 Skip to main content
Box: Hillsboro 49, Crystal City 37
Box: Hillsboro 49, Crystal City 37

1234Final
Crystal City92151137
Hillsboro914121449
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Crystal City5-50-0419/42456/46
Hillsboro3-31-1275/28250/25
Crystal CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Molly Clemmons (#22, 5-7, G, Jr.)14504-105
Bella Hankins (#23, 5-4, G, So.)123201
Kate Eisenbeis (#25, 5-9, PF, Jr.)6202-43
Abbie Edwards (#10, 5-7, G, Jr.)5201-24
Crystal City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
