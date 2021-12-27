Box: Hillsboro 49, Crystal City 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Crystal City
|9
|2
|15
|11
|37
|Hillsboro
|9
|14
|12
|14
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Crystal City
|5-5
|0-0
|419/42
|456/46
|Hillsboro
|3-3
|1-1
|275/28
|250/25
|Crystal City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Molly Clemmons (#22, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|14
|5
|0
|4-10
|5
|Bella Hankins (#23, 5-4, G, So.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Kate Eisenbeis (#25, 5-9, PF, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-4
|3
|Abbie Edwards (#10, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|4
|Crystal City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
