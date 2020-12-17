Box: Hillsboro 59, Windsor (Imperial) 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Windsor (Imperial)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Hillsboro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|3-5
|1-1
|352/44
|360/45
|Hillsboro
|1-4
|1-1
|211/26
|263/33
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hillsboro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kayla VanHorn (#25, Jr.)
|14
|3-5
|2-3
|2-3
|1
|Zoe Wood (#20, Sr.)
|10
|5-13
|0
|0
|2
|Avery Vaughn (So.)
|9
|4-6
|0
|1-2
|3
|Kaylee Hilton (#12, Fr.)
|9
|2-8
|0
|5-6
|1
|Dyllan Day (#33, So.)
|7
|3-5
|0
|1-5
|4
|Sophia Horrell (#5, So.)
|6
|1-3
|1-4
|1-2
|2
|Maddie O'Neal (#14, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
