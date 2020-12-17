 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Hillsboro 59, Windsor (Imperial) 48
0 comments

Box: Hillsboro 59, Windsor (Imperial) 48

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Windsor (Imperial)000048
Hillsboro000059
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Windsor (Imperial)3-51-1352/44360/45
Hillsboro1-41-1211/26263/33
Windsor (Imperial)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HillsboroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kayla VanHorn (#25, Jr.)143-52-32-31
Zoe Wood (#20, Sr.)105-13002
Avery Vaughn (So.)94-601-23
Kaylee Hilton (#12, Fr.)92-805-61
Dyllan Day (#33, So.)73-501-54
Sophia Horrell (#5, So.)61-31-41-22
Maddie O'Neal (#14, Jr.)42-3000
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports