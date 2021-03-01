 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Hillsboro, Illinois 62, Staunton 35
0 comments

Box: Hillsboro, Illinois 62, Staunton 35

  • 0
1234Final
Staunton000035
Hillsboro, Illinois000062
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Staunton1-81-6289/32428/48
Hillsboro, Illinois8-24-0515/57335/37
StauntonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Analise Best (#41, 5-5, Sr.)120-53-43-61
Caidy Tuetken (#24, 5-6, Jr.)72-91-101
Kennedy Legendre (#12, 5-10, So.)63-6001
Savannah Billings (#32, 5-7, Jr.)63-3000
Brooke Kinder (#14, 5-7, Jr.)200-12-22
Haris Legendre (#20, 5-9, So.)21-2000
Staunton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports