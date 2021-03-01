Box: Hillsboro, Illinois 62, Staunton 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Staunton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Staunton
|1-8
|1-6
|289/32
|428/48
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|8-2
|4-0
|515/57
|335/37
|Staunton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Analise Best (#41, 5-5, Sr.)
|12
|0-5
|3-4
|3-6
|1
|Caidy Tuetken (#24, 5-6, Jr.)
|7
|2-9
|1-1
|0
|1
|Kennedy Legendre (#12, 5-10, So.)
|6
|3-6
|0
|0
|1
|Savannah Billings (#32, 5-7, Jr.)
|6
|3-3
|0
|0
|0
|Brooke Kinder (#14, 5-7, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0-1
|2-2
|2
|Haris Legendre (#20, 5-9, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0