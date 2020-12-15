 Skip to main content
Box: Holt 46, Visitation 30
Box: Holt 46, Visitation 30

1234Final
Visitation51051030
Holt165151046
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Visitation2-51-0294/42368/53
Holt5-10-0345/49256/37
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Natalie Nunez (#23, G, Jr.)111300
Annie Restovich (#25, G, So.)90300
Avery Jacoby (#14, G, So.)6104-40
Kate Restovich (#24, G, So.)21002
Lucie Schwartz (#2, PG, So.)21001
Visitation
Individual stats Have not been reported.
