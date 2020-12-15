Box: Holt 46, Visitation 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Visitation
|5
|10
|5
|10
|30
|Holt
|16
|5
|15
|10
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Visitation
|2-5
|1-0
|294/42
|368/53
|Holt
|5-1
|0-0
|345/49
|256/37
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Natalie Nunez (#23, G, Jr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Annie Restovich (#25, G, So.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Avery Jacoby (#14, G, So.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-4
|0
|Kate Restovich (#24, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Lucie Schwartz (#2, PG, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Visitation
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
