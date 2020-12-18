Box: Holt 47, Timberland 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Holt
|3
|16
|4
|24
|47
|Timberland
|10
|12
|14
|10
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Holt
|6-1
|1-0
|392/56
|302/43
|Timberland
|2-4
|0-2
|217/31
|254/36
|Holt
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sydney Reddin (#10, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|17
|1
|4
|3-5
|4
|Madison Carroll (#2, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Sam Cooley (#12, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Nysa Gilchrist (#21, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-3
|2
|Alyssa Gilchrist (#11, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-3
|3
|Mya Robinson (#24, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|3
|Timberland
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Leah Wilmsmeyer (#24, G, So.)
|24
|4
|5
|1-1
|4
|Bailey Broemmer (#31, G, Jr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|1
|Lexi Wilmsmeyer (#22, F, So.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-3
|3
|Grace Lutgen (#20, F, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|4
