 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Holt 47, Timberland 46
0 comments

Box: Holt 47, Timberland 46

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Holt31642447
Timberland1012141046
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Holt6-11-0392/56302/43
Timberland2-40-2217/31254/36
HoltPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sydney Reddin (#10, 5-9, G, Jr.)17143-54
Madison Carroll (#2, 6-0, G, Jr.)102203
Sam Cooley (#12, 5-6, G, Jr.)90301
Nysa Gilchrist (#21, 5-6, G, Sr.)5103-32
Alyssa Gilchrist (#11, 5-7, G, Jr.)3101-33
Mya Robinson (#24, 5-8, F, Sr.)3101-23
TimberlandPtsFG3FGFTFL
Leah Wilmsmeyer (#24, G, So.)24451-14
Bailey Broemmer (#31, G, Jr.)8302-21
Lexi Wilmsmeyer (#22, F, So.)8302-33
Grace Lutgen (#20, F, Sr.)6202-24
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports