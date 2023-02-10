|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Holt
|10
|13
|19
|11
|53
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|13
|8
|8
|7
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Holt
|7-16
|3-5
|897/39
|1088/47
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|4-19
|0-8
|731/32
|1232/54
|Holt
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kennedi Brower (So.)
|18
|6
|0
|6-9
|2
|Jill Garcia (Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|0
|Isabella Pierce (Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Mariah Mhandu (Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Blair Wise (Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-1
|4