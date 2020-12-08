Box: Holt 73, Fort Zumwalt East 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Holt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|73
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Holt
|3-1
|0-0
|243/61
|179/45
|Fort Zumwalt East
|3-1
|0-0
|211/53
|156/39
|Holt
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nysa Gilchrist (#21, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|19
|5
|3
|0
|2
|Jaliyah Green (#23, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|18
|7
|1
|1-1
|0
|Madison Carroll (#2, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|14
|4
|2
|0-2
|1
|Sydni Scott (#42, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|10
|2
|0
|6-8
|1
|Sydney Reddin (#10, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Madison Wieberg (#15, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Holt
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
