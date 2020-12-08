 Skip to main content
Box: Holt 73, Fort Zumwalt East 48
Box: Holt 73, Fort Zumwalt East 48

1234Final
Holt000073
Fort Zumwalt East000048
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Holt3-10-0243/61179/45
Fort Zumwalt East3-10-0211/53156/39
HoltPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nysa Gilchrist (#21, 5-6, G, Sr.)195302
Jaliyah Green (#23, 5-10, G, Sr.)18711-10
Madison Carroll (#2, 6-0, G, Jr.)14420-21
Sydni Scott (#42, 5-11, F, Sr.)10206-81
Sydney Reddin (#10, 5-9, G, Jr.)93100
Madison Wieberg (#15, 5-5, G, Sr.)30100
Holt
Individual stats Have not been reported.
