Box: Incarnate Word 67, Cor Jesu 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cor Jesu
|11
|8
|5
|8
|32
|Incarnate Word
|22
|20
|17
|8
|67
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cor Jesu
|0-2
|0-2
|78/39
|123/62
|Incarnate Word
|1-0
|1-0
|67/34
|32/16
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mallory Ronshausen (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|10
|1-9
|1-6
|5-6
|2
|Amy Varghese (#11, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|7
|0
|2-4
|1-2
|3
|Addison Erusha (#10, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|7
|2-8
|0-1
|3-6
|3
|Paige Dolreny (#25, 5-9, G, Fr.)
|4
|1-5
|0
|2-3
|0
|Sophia Newman (#40, 5-11, F, So.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Lauren Knox (#4, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0-3
|3
|Cor Jesu
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
