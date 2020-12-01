 Skip to main content
Box: Incarnate Word 67, Cor Jesu 32
1234Final
Cor Jesu1185832
Incarnate Word222017867
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cor Jesu0-20-278/39123/62
Incarnate Word1-01-067/3432/16
Cor JesuPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mallory Ronshausen (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)101-91-65-62
Amy Varghese (#11, 5-4, G, Jr.)702-41-23
Addison Erusha (#10, 5-6, G, Sr.)72-80-13-63
Paige Dolreny (#25, 5-9, G, Fr.)41-502-30
Sophia Newman (#40, 5-11, F, So.)21-3000
Lauren Knox (#4, 5-8, G, Fr.)21-200-33
Cor Jesu
Individual stats Have not been reported.
