Box: Incarnate Word 71, Francis Howell 36

1234Final
Francis Howell12135636
Incarnate Word1821161671
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell14-135-51180/441151/43
Incarnate Word25-05-01833/68869/32

Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Libby Brewster (#24, G, Sr.)16408-101
Danielle Moore (#13, G)84000
Meghan Illingworth (#21, F, Jr.)4200-24
Julie Steiger (#3, G, Sr.)4102-40
Rhianne Toebben (#15, G)21001
Bea Schneider (#23, G)2002-21
Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.
