Box: Incarnate Word 72, Whitfield 53
1234Final
Whitfield139171453
Incarnate Word1919221272
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Whitfield18-43-11206/55847/38
Incarnate Word20-03-01380/63846/38
WhitfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kelsey Blakemore (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)20713-30
JaNyla Bush (#2, 5-5, G, Fr.)174303
Brooklyn Rhodes (#11, 6-2, F, So.)105002
Tkiyah Nelson (#23, 5-10, G, So.)63002
Incarnate WordPtsFG3FGFTFL
Saniah Tyler (#2, Jr.)25536-60
Natalie Potts (#32, So.)23814-44
Olivia Hahn (#11, So.)9212-22
Brooke Coffey (#30, So.)90300
Morgan Ramthun (#10, Jr.)6202-22
