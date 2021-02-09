Box: Incarnate Word 72, Whitfield 53

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Whitfield
|13
|9
|17
|14
|53
|Incarnate Word
|19
|19
|22
|12
|72
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Whitfield
|18-4
|3-1
|1206/55
|847/38
|Incarnate Word
|20-0
|3-0
|1380/63
|846/38
|Whitfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kelsey Blakemore (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|20
|7
|1
|3-3
|0
|JaNyla Bush (#2, 5-5, G, Fr.)
|17
|4
|3
|0
|3
|Brooklyn Rhodes (#11, 6-2, F, So.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Tkiyah Nelson (#23, 5-10, G, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Incarnate Word
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Saniah Tyler (#2, Jr.)
|25
|5
|3
|6-6
|0
|Natalie Potts (#32, So.)
|23
|8
|1
|4-4
|4
|Olivia Hahn (#11, So.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-2
|2
|Brooke Coffey (#30, So.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Morgan Ramthun (#10, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|2
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.