|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Joseph's
|8
|8
|13
|2
|31
|Incarnate Word
|22
|24
|23
|4
|73
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Joseph's
|17-11
|4-3
|1400/50
|1230/44
|Incarnate Word
|29-0
|6-0
|2113/75
|1044/37
|St. Joseph's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Piper Mooney (#13, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|8
|3-6
|0-3
|2-2
|0
|Kayla Jansen (#35, 6-1, P, Jr.)
|8
|4-5
|0
|0
|2
|Abby Sievers (#22, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|6
|2-2
|0
|2-2
|2
|Zoe Stewart (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|5
|1-3
|0
|3-4
|2
|Kylee Reiter (#42, 5-9, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Caroline Schierding (#25, 5-11, P, Fr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|4
|St. Joseph's
|Individual stats Have not been reported.