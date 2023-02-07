|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Visitation
|17
|8
|10
|8
|43
|Incarnate Word
|18
|25
|31
|2
|76
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Visitation
|14-7
|4-2
|1149/55
|1021/49
|Incarnate Word
|21-0
|4-0
|1505/72
|791/38
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-2
|0
|Annie Restovich (#25, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Lucie Schwartz (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|4
|Erinn Porter (#21, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|1
|Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|2
|Visitation
|Individual stats Have not been reported.